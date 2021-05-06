STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elizabeth Olsen to star in HBO Max's Love and Death

Inspired by a true crime, the book follows Candy Montgomery, who was put on trial in 1980 for the death of her neighbour and friend Betty Gore, the wife of a man Montgomery had an affair with.

Published: 06th May 2021 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Fresh off the success of her Marvel show WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen is set to star in yet another series, titled Love and Death. Produced by HBO Max, the limited series will be an official adaptation of the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs by Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs.

Olsen will be playing Montgomery in the series. The official plotline reads, "Love and Death follows two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe." Interestingly, the series is not the first to be inspired by the incident.

In 2020, it was announced that Elizabeth Moss would be playing Candy Montgomery in a series titled Candy, with Hulu set to distribute. Love and Death is written by David E Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, best known for her work in Homeland. Both Kelley and Glatter will be serving as executive producers on the series.

