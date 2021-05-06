STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Felt like my hand was forced: Anna Faris on her divorce from Chris Pratt

The two actors, who met on the sets of the romantic comedy "Take Me Home Tonight", were married from 2009 to 2018.

Published: 06th May 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Mom" star Anna Faris has revealed that she had "ignored the warning signs" in her relationship with former husband and Hollywood star Chris Pratt.

They share a son, Jack, who was born in 2012.

Faris discussed her marriages with Pratt as well as actor Ben Indra, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2008, with guest actor Rachel Bilson on her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified", according to People magazine.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realise that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have. In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision," the 44-year-old actor said.

Faris also revealed that she never discussed the problems that she and Pratt faced in their marriage with any of their friends.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways. One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles," she said.

During the episode, the actor also talked to a caller who told her about breaking off her engagement.

Faris told the caller that she felt she should've done the same before marrying Pratt.

"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did.

Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it," the actor added.

Faris is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Pratt married author Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, with whom he shares eight-month-old daughter Lyla.

