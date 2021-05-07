STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pop star Justin Bieber moves 'Justice World Tour' to 2022

The tour, promoted by music company AEG, was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions across the US, the performances have been moved to 2022.

Published: 07th May 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 03:13 PM

Pop singer Justin Bieber

Pop singer Justin Bieber (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Justin Bieber on Friday announced that he is postponing his 'Justice World Tour' to 2022 and will be adding seven new arena shows to the schedule.

"We're working hard to make this tour the best one yet. I'm excited to get out there and engage with my fans again," Bieber said in a statement to Variety.

The tour will launch next year on February 18 at San Diego and will run through Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, Montreal, Tampa, Austin and more.

It will conclude on June 24.

According to the tour website, all tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at point of purchase.

All the previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Tickets for the newly announced shows in Jacksonville, Orlando, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Austin and Uncasville, Connecticut, will go on sale later this month.

