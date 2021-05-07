STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | 'Stranger Things' season 4 teaser focuses on Eleven, hints at Dr Martin Brenner's return

At the end of the new teaser, as the camera stops in front of a door with the number 11 on it, Dr. Brenner (whose face is never seen) is heard asking, "Are you listening, Eleven?," as she opens her ey

Published: 07th May 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

'Stranger Things' cast

'Stranger Things' cast (Image Courtesy Twitter @Stranger_Things)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Almost 15 months after 'Stranger Things' debuted the first Season 4 teaser, the hugely popular Netflix series now has released a new glimpse from the upcoming season whose production was disrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Deadline, the second trailer teased the rumoured return of Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine. The video appears to be set at the Hawkins National Laboratory run by Brenner where he raised, trained, and performed experiments on children with psychokinetic abilities, including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who called him Papa.

At the end of the new teaser, as the camera stops in front of a door with the number 11 on it, Dr. Brenner (whose face is never seen) is heard asking, "Are you listening, Eleven?," as she opens her eyes.

It is not clear whether this is a flashback, a dream, if Eleven has been captured and imprisoned again or she is using her telekinetic abilities to find Dr. Brenner in the present time. While Dr. Brenner originally appeared to be killed by the Demogorgon in Season 1, it was hinted in Seasons 2 and 3 that he is alive, which also was confirmed by the series' producers.

The first Season 4 trailer, released on February 14, 2020, teased the return of another 'Stranger Things' character that had been feared dead, David Harbour's Hopper.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," series creators The Duffer Brothers wrote in a note to fans that accompanied the release of that first teaser.

A month later, filming was suspended due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. It resumed in late September. No premiere date for the new season, which is still in production, has been set yet.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, 'Stranger Things' is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers, and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stranger Things Stranger Things season 4 Stranger things teaser
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp