STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cinderella to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The film will skip a theatrical release and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, sometime later this year.

Published: 08th May 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Cinderella'.

A still from 'Cinderella'.

By Express News Service

Sony Pictures’ Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will go for a direct digital premiere, in concurrence with the current trend.

The film will skip a theatrical release and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, sometime later this year.

According to reports, Sony was planning a July release in cinema halls, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the studio had chosen to license the film to Amazon Prime. Kay Cannon, best known for his Pitch Perfect movie franchise, has written and directed the Cinderella iteration. The musical fairytale will trace the journey of an orphan who longs to meet her prince charming.

Billy Porter is portraying Cinderella’s fairy godparent and Idina Menzel is playing her evil stepmother. The cast also includes Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

The film marks Cabello’s acting debut. She has also crooned original songs for the movie along with Menzel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinderella Camila Cabello Amazon Prime Video
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp