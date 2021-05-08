Cinderella to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

By Express News Service

Sony Pictures’ Cinderella, starring pop star Camila Cabello as the titular princess, will go for a direct digital premiere, in concurrence with the current trend.

The film will skip a theatrical release and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, sometime later this year.

According to reports, Sony was planning a July release in cinema halls, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the studio had chosen to license the film to Amazon Prime. Kay Cannon, best known for his Pitch Perfect movie franchise, has written and directed the Cinderella iteration. The musical fairytale will trace the journey of an orphan who longs to meet her prince charming.

Billy Porter is portraying Cinderella’s fairy godparent and Idina Menzel is playing her evil stepmother. The cast also includes Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.

The film marks Cabello’s acting debut. She has also crooned original songs for the movie along with Menzel.