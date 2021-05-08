STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ken Jeong to lead Amazon Prime’s 'Shoot the Moon'

Daniel Dae Kim is set to produce Shoot the Moon through his production company 3AD in association with Amazon Studios.

Published: 08th May 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ken Jeong (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Ken Jeong, best known for playing Leslie Chow in The Hangover trilogy and his roles in comedies such as Vampires Suck, Ride Along 2, and Crazy Rich Asians will be playing the lead role in Amazon Prime Video’s forthcoming comedy series Shoot the Moon.

Billed as a half-hour, single-camera project, the series is reportedly inspired by the life of Paul Bae, a former high school English teacher and stand-up comedian who created a podcast series titled The Black Tapes in 2015.Jeong is reported to be playing Michael, who, having accomplished the American Dream, goes on a quest to reevaluate and rebuild his life when his marriage and career fall apart. 

Actor Daniel Dae Kim is set to produce Shoot the Moon through his production company 3AD in association with Amazon Studios. Jeon was recently seen in the live-action film version of Tom & Jerry and the action film Boss Level.

