Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, and Betsy Brandt to star in 'The Valet' remake

Actors Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, Betsy Brandt, and legendary Mexican screen and television icon Carmen Salinas have been roped in for Liongate’s English remake of the French hit film The Valet. Other than the latest additions, the film also stars Eugenio De rbe z and Samar a Weaving.

According to Deadline, Weaving stars as Olivia, a movie star who enlists a parking valet named Antonio (Derbez) to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man. As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar, but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

While Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl) is all set to play Vincent Royce, a handsome business mogul, Nichols (Riverdale) will play Isabel, Antonio’s ex. Brandt (Breaking Bad) will portray Kathryn Royce, Vincent’s wife, and Salinas, an actor with more than 110 movies and 30 television series to her credit, will play Cecilia, Antonio’s live-in mother.

The remake is directed by Richard Wong. The original French film was written and directed by Francis Veber. The upcoming film has a screenplay by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher. It is produced by Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell through their 3Pas Studios banner. Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing for Lionsgate.