WATCH | Trailer of Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' out

The trailer shows how Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock has sort of come in terms to living with the extraterrestrial parasite Venom that is inside his body and how those around him also know it. The trailer also shows us Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, a character that was teased in the first film.

The promo shows how Kasady ends up becoming Venom’s new adversary, Carnage.It’s clear from the trailer that the sequel will have the same funny antics and gruesome action that we enjoyed in the first film.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris. The film, which was originally scheduled for release in October 2020, has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic to September 24, 2021.