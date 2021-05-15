STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

New pics show Lily James sporting fake bust to play Pamela Anderson in series

New pictures of actress Lily James as nineties star Pamela Anderson in the limited series 'Pam & Tommy' have gone viral.

Published: 15th May 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Lily James

Hollywood actress Lily James (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: New pictures of actress Lily James as nineties star Pamela Anderson in the limited series "Pam & Tommy" have gone viral from the set of the show.

In the images James sports a messy blonde beehive with a blue slip dress and a lengthy white cardigan, with patchwork platform boots in a blue to match her dress.

To match "Baywatch" star Anderson's persona, James also wears a fake bust. Anderson had reportedly increased her bust size through two implant surgeries beginning in 1989, according to author Sheila Jeffreys.

The series also stars Sebastian Stan as Anderson's former beau, rocker Tommy Lee, and will focus on the marriage between Anderson and Lee, reports mirror.co.uk.

The show will also focus on the aftermath of Anderson's sex tape being released on the internet during this tenure.

"Pam & Tommy" stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling in other important roles.

According to mirror.co.uk. Anderson has reportedly slammed the show as a "cheap knock off" that puts her life in the spotlight.

Anderson claimed she has never heard of Lily James or Sebastian Stan before now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pamela Anderson Lily James
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp