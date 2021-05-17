Bruce Willis, John Travolta to join hands after 27 years for Paradise City

By Express News Service

Bruce Willis and John Travolta will be teaming up again for Chuck Russell-directed action entertainer Paradise City. They had worked together previously 27 years ago in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. The shooting of the new film will begin on May 17 in Maui, Hawaii.

Willis plays renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, who must find his way through the Hawaiian crime world to take revenge on the kingpin, played by Travolta, who murdered his father. The project is said to be on the lines of Miami Vice, but with bounty hunters instead of cops. Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg will be playing the female lead in the film.

Corey Large, who has produced and executive produced several Willis features including Cosmic Sin, Breach, Apex, Marauders, Acts of Violence, First Kill, Fire With Fire, Extraction, Vice, The Prince and Precious Cargo, is co-writing Paradise City with his writing partner Ed John Drake. Large had been reportedly planning to make this film with Willis and Travolta since 2006.