Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib in biking accident, 'feeling okay'

The 28-year-old singer, who has been serving as a coach on "The Voice" for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set of the NBC singing competition series.

Published: 18th May 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Nick Jonas

Actor-singer Nick Jonas (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident and is "doing all right".

According to a TMZ report, Jonas was injured late Saturday night and was hospitalized briefly thereafter.

The 28-year-old singer, who has been serving as a coach on "The Voice" for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set of the NBC singing competition series.

Jonas gave a health update to the viewers on the Monday episode of the show.

"I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises," he said.

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.

The panel for the ongoing 20th season of "The Voice" also features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

