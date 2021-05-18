Romance-horror drama in works from Danish film company

By Express News Service

Film production house TrustNordisk has taken up the production of Attachment, an English-language horror-romance set in Jewish folklore.

According to Variety, the film, which is now in production, revolves around Maja, a Danish female actor with a fading career who falls in love with Leah, a young, Jewish academic from London.

When Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, Maja decides to follow Leah back to her home in the Hasidic area of Stamford Hill, London. When Maja arrives there, she meets Leah’s secretive mother Chana.

However, stranger occurrences begin to happen. Directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason, Attachment stars Josephine Park (The Investigation), Ellie Kendrick (The Diary of Anne Frank), Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing) and David Dencik (Men & Chicken).

The project marks director Gislason’s feature debut. He had previously directed the shorts Purple Haze and Samuel’s Getting Hitched. Nordisk Film’s Thomas Heinesen is producing the film.