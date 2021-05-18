STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley ties the knot with Sofia Pernas

Hartley and Pernas, 31, started dating earlier last year and made their relationship social media official on the New Year's Eve.

Published: 18th May 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Hartley with wife Sofia Pernas (Photo | Sofia Pernas, Instagram)

Justin Hartley with wife Sofia Pernas (Photo | Sofia Pernas, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have tied the knot.

According to People magazine, the couple got married "recently".

The "This Is Us" actor and his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

They first sparked marriage rumours earlier this month after they were photographed wearing wedding bands on their hands while spending some quality time at the beach in Malibu.

Hartley and Pernas, 31, started dating earlier last year and made their relationship social media official on the New Year's Eve.

This is Hartley's third marriage.

He was previously married to "Selling Sunset" actor Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in February.

Prior to Stause, Hartley, 44, was married to his "Passions" co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012.

They have daughter Isabella, 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Hartley Justin Hartley wedding Sofia Pernas This Is Us
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp