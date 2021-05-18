'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley ties the knot with Sofia Pernas

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have tied the knot.

According to People magazine, the couple got married "recently".

The "This Is Us" actor and his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

They first sparked marriage rumours earlier this month after they were photographed wearing wedding bands on their hands while spending some quality time at the beach in Malibu.

Hartley and Pernas, 31, started dating earlier last year and made their relationship social media official on the New Year's Eve.

This is Hartley's third marriage.

He was previously married to "Selling Sunset" actor Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in February.

Prior to Stause, Hartley, 44, was married to his "Passions" co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012.

They have daughter Isabella, 16.