STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr joins 'Knives Out 2'

The "One Night in Miami" star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the Rian Johnson directorial.

Published: 19th May 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr

Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Academy Award-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the "Knives Out" sequel.

The "One Night in Miami" star joins fellow newcomers Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the Rian Johnson directorial.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, plot details are under wraps but the follow-up is set to shoot this summer in Greece.

Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the 2019 original hit, will reprise the part in the sequel which will be another ensemble murder mystery.

Netflix, which took over the franchise from MRC and Lionsgate to develop two "Knives Out" follow-ups for a massive USD 450 million reportedly, had no comment on the casting.

Johnson wrote the script, will direct, and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner.

"Knives Out" follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's (Christopher Plummer) death leads master detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) to investigate.

The whodunnit also features Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell.

Odom earned two Oscar nominations -- supporting actor and original song -- for his role as 'King of Soul' Sam Cooke in Regina King's directorial debut "One Night in Miami."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leslie Odom Jr Knives out 2
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp