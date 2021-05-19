Hulu to release Paul McCartney docuseries McCartney 3,2,1  in July

By Express News Service

Hulu has announced that a six-part docuseries on the famous Beatles’ singer-songwriter Paul McCartney will premiere on the platform on July 16. Titled McCartney 3,2,1, the docuseries is directed by Zachary Heinzerling.

In the series, McCartney will be seen in conversation with Rick Rubin, the famous music producer who has worked with acclaimed artists like Tom Petty, Run-DMC, Johnny Cash, Slayer, Adele and so on.

According to Variety, the series will explore McCartney’s groundbreaking work with Beatles, his group Wings, and his 51 years as a solo artist.

McCartney 3,2,1 is executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern. Leila Mattimore serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Endeavor Content alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs.Notably, another documentary on Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years is currently streaming on Hulu.

