STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix picks up Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV series debut

Created by Nick Santora of 'Scorpion' fame, the story follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years.

Published: 20th May 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former California Governor and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streamer Netflix has announced that it has bagged an untitled spy adventure series, featuring Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. The project, which hails from Skydance Television and also starring "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Monica Barbaro, marks Schwarzenegger's first television project, the streaming service said in a statement.

Created by Nick Santora of "Scorpion" fame, the story follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years. "They realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humour," the official plotline read.

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they're finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix. "I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team," Schwarzenegger (73) said.

Santora created and developed the eight episode show as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television. Schwarzenegger will also serve as executive producer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance, and Santora.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Top Gun Maverick Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Schwarzenegger TV debut Netflix
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp