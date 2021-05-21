STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' final season to premiere in August, to address issues of  'police brutality and systemic inequality'

The 10-episode season also features actors Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

Published: 21st May 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Brooklyn 99

A poster for the Sitcom 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' | IMDB

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The eighth and the final season of beloved police comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will premiere in August on NBC, the network has announced.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season will kick off on August 12 with two back-to-back episodes and will have a new episode airing each Thursday.

Starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, season eight follows New York Police Department's 99th Precinct's Detective Jake Peralta and Captain Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

The 10-episode season also features actors Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' executive producer Dan Goor said last year that the season eight would address issues of  "police brutality and systemic inequality".

The show is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Executive producers are Goor, Mike Schur, David Miner, Luke Del Tredici and David Phillips.

"Brooklyn Nine Nine", which premiered in 2013 on Fox, was cancelled after five seasons by the network in 2018 before NBC revived it for a sixth season that same year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp