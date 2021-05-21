STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ewan Horrocks joins final season of Netflix’s 'The Last Kingdom'

Ewan Horrocks has been roped in to play a recurring role in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s 'The Last Kingdom'.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Carnival Films’ The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels.

Carnival Films’ The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels.

By Express News Service

Actor Ewan Horrocks has been roped in to play a recurring role in the fifth and final season of Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom. Horrocks will play the character of Aelfweard, and as per Deadline, he is currently filming in Budapest, Hungary.

Carnival Films’ The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels. Originally launched on BBC Two in 2015, the show found a new home on Netflix in 2018. Earlier last month, it was announced that the upcoming season 5 will be the final season.

The final 10-part season will continue to follow the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane, in ninth and tenth-century England. Horrocks is currently starring in Sky’s Ancient Rome series Domina as Drusus. The Last Kingdom is written by Martha Hillier and executive produced by Gareth Neame, and Nigel Marchant. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ewan Horrocks Netflix The Last Kingdom
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp