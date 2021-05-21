STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Friends reunion trailer brings smiles, tears

In less than a week since the release of the teaser, HBO Max has released the trailer of the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion.

Published: 21st May 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

The two-minute trailer provides a glimpse at an emotional reunion special that promises a multitude of nostalgia to the fans of 'Friends'.

The two-minute trailer provides a glimpse at an emotional reunion special that promises a multitude of nostalgia to the fans of 'Friends'.

By Express News Service

In less than a week since the release of the teaser, HBO Max has released the trailer of the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion.

The teaser begins with the lead actors Jennifer Aniston (who plays Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Pheobe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bong) reenacting a scene from the iconic The One with the Embryos episode of Friends.  

In the iconic Monica’s apartment set, David asks his co-stars about the length of the letter that Rachel wrote to Ross.

The two-minute trailer provides a glimpse at an emotional reunion special that promises a multitude of nostalgia to the fans of the sitcom.  

From the title song couch set to Joey’s and Chandler’s apartment, the special seems to cover every known set location that the fans know, all recreated in the iconic Stage 24 at Warner Bros Studios where the series wrapped its 10-season run in 2004. 

The hour-long episode directed by Ben Winston will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.  The actors also serve as the executive producers alongside creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Apart from the six lead actors, the special episode titled

The One Where They Get Back Together will also feature a huge list of celebrity guests that include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Widely regarded as one of the most popular sitcoms, Friends was also nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2002. 
 

