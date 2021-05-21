STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lionsgate’s remake of French film The Valet adds five more actors 

Lionsgate’s English remake of Francis Veber’s French film The Valet has roped in five new actors to its cast.

Published: 21st May 2021 09:53 AM

Directed by Richard Wong, the remake is written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher.

Noemi Gonzalez (known for Selena: The Series, East Los High), Tiana Okoye (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, The Good Place), Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam), Armando Hernandez (El César, El Repatriado), and Carlos Santos (Gentefied, Vacation Friends) are the latest addition to the cast.

Earlier this month, the project added Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, Betsy Brandt, and Carmen Salinas to its cast which is headlined by Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving.

Deadline reported that the film follows Olivia (Weaving), a movie star who enlists a parking valet named Antonio (Derbez) to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man. 

As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar, but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

Gonzalez is all set to play Clara, Antonio’s sister and the wife of Benny, Antonio’s boss. Okoye will play Amanda, Olivia’s dedicated but worn out assistant. 

Rodriguez will play Natalie, who works at Antonio’s neighbourhood bike shop. Hernandez and Santos are set to play Antonio’s colleagues at a tony Beverly Hills restaurant.The film is produced by Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell through their 3Pas Studios banner. 

