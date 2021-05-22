'The Twilight' franchise actor Peter Facinelli to direct crime thriller 'Headhunter'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-filmmaker Peter Facinelli has set up crime thriller movie "Headhunter" as his next directorial project.

Facinelli is best known for featuring in "The Twilight" franchise, "Hollow Man 2" and "Can't Hardly Wait" as well as shows like "Supergirl" and "Nurse Jackie".

"Headhunter", which has a script by Rich Ronat, will be Facinelli's third movie as a director after "Breaking & Exiting" and "The Vanished".

The story is about a twisted murder that sends three detectives on a whirlwind investigation revealing dark secrets and turning everyone into a possible suspect.

The project will be produced by RJ Collins and Sean Lydiard as well as Mainstay Entertainment's Ray Moheet and Norman Aladjem.

Brian O'Shea, Nat McCormick and Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange will serve as executive producers.