Tiffany Haddish addresses rumours about replacing Ellen DeGeneres on talk show

She also asserted that 'the reason I've even been popping up guest-hosting 'Ellen' is because she wanted some days off.'

Published: 22nd May 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish

Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish recently set the record straight on rumours about her taking the time slot of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. She stated that she hadn't received any communication from the show's team.

She also asserted that 'the reason I've even been popping up guest-hosting 'Ellen' is because she wanted some days off.'

According to Fox News, the 63-year-old TV show host DeGeneres had earlier announced that she will wrap up her daytime talk show hosting duties in 2022.

While many names are being tossed around by fans to take over the daytime slot, one has been mentioned perhaps more than any others: Tiffany Haddish.

The 41-year-old actor Haddish has appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' a number of times, both as a guest herself and as a guest host.

After a week of speculation that she may take the reigns, the 'Girls Trip' star responded to the rumours during Wednesday's episode of 'The Breakfast Club' podcast.

"I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it.The reason I've even been popping up guest-hosting 'Ellen' is because she wanted some days off," the comedian admitted, according to Entertainment Tonight.

As reported by Fox News, in recent seasons, DeGeneres has notably taken more days off from her hosting gig with stars like Haddish, Rob Lowe, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Aniston and more in the hot seat.

As per Fox News, when asked if she'd be interested in the gig, Haddish said: "I'm learning a new skill, that's it. Y'all just watching me learn in front of everybody."

She shared that she'll be back to host 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' again, but isn't sure if anyone is looking to have her replace the 'Mr Wrong' actor.

"I don't know if that's grooming me to take over because ain't nobody talk to me about that. Ain't nobody said nothing to me about that," Haddish explained.

Talking about if she were to take such a gig, she'd only do it "if I could get what Ellen getting."

TAGS
Tiffany Haddish Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres show
