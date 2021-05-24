STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kevin Spacey to make first film cameo following sexual assault allegations in Italian indie project

The low-budget film will be Spacey's first acting gig since he went through a sudden downfall in his career after a number sexual assault allegations surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement.

Published: 24th May 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kevin Spacey is set to make a movie comeback with Italian independent project "L'uomo Che Disegno Dio".

The low-budget film will be Spacey's first acting gig since he went through a sudden downfall in his career after a number sexual assault allegations surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement in 2017.

According to Variety, Spacey is on board to make a cameo in the Franco Nero-directed film.

The film's producer Louis Nero said Spacey would feature in a small role as a police detective.

Franco Nero will play the lead role.

Written by Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero's wife, the story follows "the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices."

Spacey was fired from his starring role in Netflix's "House of Cards" in November 2017 as sexual assault and harassment allegations against him mounted, after Anthony Rapp claimed that the actor behaved inappropriately with him when he was 14-years-old.

Almost 20 men working with the Old Vic, the London Theater at which Spacey was the artistic director, reported allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Rapp's claims prompted Spacey to issue a statement where he said he had no memory of the incident but apologised for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.

The 60-year-old actor also came out as a gay in the statement, which drew further criticism from people.

Spacey has till now denied accusations by more than a dozen men, including Rapp.

The actor's last movie outing was 2018's "Billionaire Boys Club".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin Spacey L'uomo Che Disegno Dio Me too movement
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp