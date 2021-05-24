The Weeknd dominates 2021 Billboard Music Awards, here's the complete list of winners

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Billboard Music Awards celebrated yet another iteration of its beloved show on Sunday, with American singer-songwriter The Weeknd dominating the ceremony with 10 awards, including the climactic top artist trophy, followed by the late Pop Smoke with five, and BTS and Bad Bunny with four apiece.

According to E! News, the finalists were chosen based on their performance on Billboard charts as well as music sales, streaming platform statistics, radio airplay, and social engagement.

The Weeknd, while accepting one of the several awards on camera earlier in the evening promised a change of stylistic pace to come in his future album and performance cycles. He said, "The after hours are done and the dawn is coming."

At another point, he made a joke after beginning with a slight show-of-religiosity fake-out, "I'd like to thank God... that I don't have to wear that red suit anymore."

Last year, Post Malone took home the most awards with nine out of his 16 nominations. This year, Pink was announced as the Billboard Icon award, Trae tha Truth as the Change Maker winner and Drake continued his historic winning streak, as he accepted the Artist of the Decade Award.

While receiving the award he was joined on stage by his son Adonis, his mother and father, and his closest friends to celebrate. Currently, the Canadian rapper holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards wins with 27, and was nominated for an impressive seven more tonight.

The evening featured a star-studded lineup of presenters including Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D'Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

Meanwhile, Pink was honoured with the Icon Award, and her daughter Willow made a stunning cameo during her performance. Check out the complete list of winners:

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist [New Category]: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist [New Category]: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group [New Category]: Eslabon Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon'

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd 'After Hours'

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon'

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen 'Dangerous: The Double Album'

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly 'Tickets to My Downfall'

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny 'YHLQMDLG'

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga 'Chromatica'

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood 'My Gift'

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music 'Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1'

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'ROCKSTAR'

Top Selling Song: BTS 'Dynamite'

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth 'I Hope'

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'ROCKSTAR'

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett 'I Hope'

Top Rock Song: AJR 'Bang!'

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez 'Dakiti'

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN 'Roses (Imanbek Remix)'

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake 'Graves Into Gardens'

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott 'Wash Us In The Blood'

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards took place in front of a fully vaccinated, fully masked live audience in the plaza outside L.A.'s Microsoft Theatre, with winners emerging from an enclosed backstage area to accept their awards with their backs to the crowd.

As per People magazine, this year's awards show was based on chart data from March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021, with winners based on "key fan interactions with music," including song sales, streaming and social engagement.

Meanwhile, the top social artist and top collaboration categories were fan-voted. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired live on NBC.