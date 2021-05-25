'Boss Baby 2' to hit theatres, streamer Peacock on July 2

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Universal Pictures' sequel to "The Boss Baby" will release in the cinema halls in the US on July 2 and also have its digital premiere on Peacock the same day.

The movie, titled "The Boss Baby: Family Business", was previously set to hit the big screen on September 17, followed by a debut on the streaming platform sometime in October. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Peacock shared the new release date in a statement issued to Variety.

"Families are at the heart of our decision today to make DreamWorks Animation's 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' available to everyone this July Fourth weekend, and to give those families the freedom to choose whether to see this joyful, hilarious and heartfelt film from a big-screen theatre seat or from the comfort of their own homes on Peacock," Universal Pictures president Jim Orr said in the statement.

NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer and international chairman Matt Strauss, added, "DreamWorks Animation films, from 'Trolls World Tour' to 'Shrek' and beyond are among Peacock's top-performing titles to date, and we're certain that 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' is sure to become this summer's ultimate streaming event."

The voice cast of the movie features actors Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel. Tom McGrath, who helmed the 2017's blockbuster hit "The Boss Baby", has directed the sequel as well. Jeff Hermann has produced the project.