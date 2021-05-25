STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber CEO in Showtime series

The anthology drama hails from "Billions" creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Beth Schacter.

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been tapped to essay the role of former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick in Showtime series "Super Pumped".

According to Variety, the anthology drama hails from "Billions" creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Beth Schacter.

The trio will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.

The season one is based on journalist-author Mike Isaac's book "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber".

It will deal with Uber and Kalanick's meteoric rise in Silicon Valley, the company's roller coaster ride and Kalanick's eventual ouster amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company.

"Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge.

We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build," said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programing at Showtime.

Each season of "Super Pumped" will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture.

