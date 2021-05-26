STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrest warrant issued against Marilyn Manson for allegedly spitting on camerawoman at concert

Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the alleged encounter with a female videographer.

Singer Marilyn Manson.

Singer Marilyn Manson. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After several abuse allegations, a new arrest warrant has been issued against musician Marilyn Manson for allegedly spitting on a camerawoman at a concert in New Hampshire, US.

According to TMZ, Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the alleged encounter with a female videographer. A video has been going viral on social media that shows Manson spitting on a camera lens after sticking his face right in it.

The videographer's camera was feeding the big screens during the August 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, TMZ has learnt.

According to sources familiar with the case, the videographer is alleging some of Manson's saliva got on her, following which she went to cops.

The Police department sources told TMZ that the alleged victim suffered "no injuries, but Manson was charged because the spitting constitutes unprivileged physical contact."

Cops also claimed that "Manson, his agent and his legal team have known about the warrant for some time and despite that, no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

While on the other hand, Manson's representatives denied the same stating that they have been in contact with police ever since the warrant was issued back in October 2019.

On a related note, Manson has been dealing with separate legal issues in Los Angeles, involving sexual assault allegations from multiple women. However, he has not been charged with any crime in California.

