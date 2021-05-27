STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Amanda Segel to write Games of Thrones’ prequel, 10,000 Ships

Segel’s filmography includes TV shows like The Good Wife, The Mist, Person of Interest, and Helstrom. She is also attached to the TV adaptation of Ubisoft’s video game, Skull and Bones.

Published: 27th May 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Game of Thrones'.

A still from 'Game of Thrones'.

By Express News Service

Amanda Segal is on board to pen the script for 10,000 Ships, one of the Games of Thrones spin-off shows currently under development at HBO.

Segel’s filmography includes TV shows like The Good Wife, The Mist, Person of Interest, and Helstrom. She is also attached to the TV adaptation of Ubisoft’s video game, Skull and Bones.

ALSO READ | 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' adds Fabien Frankel to its cast

As per reports, 10,000 Ships will follow the storyline of Princess Nymeria, who travelled with the Rhoynar to Dorne, the kingdom Oberyn Martell (played by Pedro Pascal) hails from, and married Lord Mors Martell. Another spin-off 9 Voyages reportedly focuses on Lord Corlys Velaryon, the head of House Velaryon and husband to Rhaenys Targaryen.

Likewise, House of the Dragon, starring Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Eve Best, has recently entered production. However, further details about the projects are kept under tight wraps.  Game of Thrones ended in May 2019 after an eight-season run and was met with polarising reception from fans and critics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Game of Thrones GoT GoT prequel
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp