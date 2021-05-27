Amanda Segel to write Games of Thrones’ prequel, 10,000 Ships

By Express News Service

Amanda Segal is on board to pen the script for 10,000 Ships, one of the Games of Thrones spin-off shows currently under development at HBO.

Segel’s filmography includes TV shows like The Good Wife, The Mist, Person of Interest, and Helstrom. She is also attached to the TV adaptation of Ubisoft’s video game, Skull and Bones.

As per reports, 10,000 Ships will follow the storyline of Princess Nymeria, who travelled with the Rhoynar to Dorne, the kingdom Oberyn Martell (played by Pedro Pascal) hails from, and married Lord Mors Martell. Another spin-off 9 Voyages reportedly focuses on Lord Corlys Velaryon, the head of House Velaryon and husband to Rhaenys Targaryen.

Likewise, House of the Dragon, starring Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Eve Best, has recently entered production. However, further details about the projects are kept under tight wraps. Game of Thrones ended in May 2019 after an eight-season run and was met with polarising reception from fans and critics.