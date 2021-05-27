STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jerrod Carmichael joins Lanthimos’ 'Poor Things'

The film, which reunites Lanthimos with lead actor Emma Stone after their 2018-film The Favourite, also features Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef.

Published: 27th May 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Jerrod Carmichael (Photo | AP)

Jerrod Carmichael (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The cast of Yorgos Lanthimos’ adaptation of Poor Things has just grown bigger with the announcement of Jerrod Carmichael’s casting.

The film, which reunites Lanthimos with lead actor Emma Stone after their 2018-film The Favourite, also features Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef.

Writer Tony McNamara, who scored an Oscar nomination for his screenplay of The Favourite, has adapted Alasdair Grey’s novel of the same name for screen. Carmichael, best known for his comedy specials and The Carmichael Show, has earlier appeared in Neighbors and its 2016-sequel, The Disaster Artist, and Transformers: The Last Night. His last film appearance was in the 2018 coming-of-age drama Mid90s.

Carmichael is soon set to been seen in On the Count of Three, which also marks his feature directorial debut. The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jerrod Carmichael
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp