Jerrod Carmichael joins Lanthimos’ 'Poor Things'

By Express News Service

The cast of Yorgos Lanthimos’ adaptation of Poor Things has just grown bigger with the announcement of Jerrod Carmichael’s casting.

The film, which reunites Lanthimos with lead actor Emma Stone after their 2018-film The Favourite, also features Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef.

Writer Tony McNamara, who scored an Oscar nomination for his screenplay of The Favourite, has adapted Alasdair Grey’s novel of the same name for screen. Carmichael, best known for his comedy specials and The Carmichael Show, has earlier appeared in Neighbors and its 2016-sequel, The Disaster Artist, and Transformers: The Last Night. His last film appearance was in the 2018 coming-of-age drama Mid90s.

Carmichael is soon set to been seen in On the Count of Three, which also marks his feature directorial debut. The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.