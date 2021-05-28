STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian reveals she and her kids had contracted COVID-19

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West were also diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier.

Published: 28th May 2021 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her whole family was diagnosed with COVID-19, which halted the production of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' for two weeks and also disrupted her preparation for her second crack at the baby bar exam.

According to earlier reports, a teaser for the last episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' had already revealed that Kim and her estranged husband Kanye West's 5-year-old son Saint was diagnosed with COVID-19; but TMZ has learnt that on Thursday night's episode, the SKIMS founder made a huge revelation saying that the health crisis went far beyond her oldest son, and affected her whole family.

Kim told Saint tested positive after he started going to school, and that she was really worried about him because he was crying and coughing a lot.

With three other kids in the house, she was concerned about the deadly virus spreading further. Soon after, North also started feeling sick, and eventually both she and Kim discovered they had COVID too.

Following this, the producers of 'KUWTK' decided to shut down the shooting for 14 days while the family quarantined.

Kim disclosed that she had some severe symptoms of the infection, like a 104-degree fever and that made her unable to study for her baby bar exam- which TMZ reported, she had previously flunked.

Although the fam had recovered from the disease, it is still unclear when did COVID-19 hit Kim and her kids as the E! reality show is filmed months in advance.

On a related note, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West were also diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier.

At that time, Kim described her fear of the deadly disease to an outlet saying that "Kanye had its way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help. It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

Kim and Kanye parted ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The insider also said that Kanye meets his kids whenever he wants, but not in the house.

Kanye and Kim have been living apart for some time now. While Kanye has been at his ranch in Wyoming, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is staying at their family home near Calabasas, California.

The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kim Kardashian COVID-19 Coronavirus Kim Kardashian covid Keeping Up with the Kardashians
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp