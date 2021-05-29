STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in 'The Offer' series

Hammer was earlier set to headline the series, about the making cult classic movie "The Godfather", but had to drop out in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Published: 29th May 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Miles Teller

Miles Teller (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Miles Teller has come aboard streamer Paramount Plus' show "The Offer" as a replacement for embattled actor Armie Hammer.

Hammer was earlier set to headline the series, about the making cult classic movie "The Godfather", but had to drop out in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Teller, who is known for starring in hits such as "Whiplash", "The Spectacular Now" and "Only the Brave", will take on the role of producer Al Ruddy in the series.

He will also executive produce.

"The Offer" is based on Ruddy's experiences during making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo.

Puzo's novel served as source material for the movie.

"The Godfather" won three Oscars - best picture, best-adapted screenplay, and best actor for Marlon Brando.

It's widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

The 10-episode series hails from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin.

Production is expected to start later this year.

Teller is currently awaiting the release of "Top Gun: Maverick", in which he stars alongside Tom Cruise.

The movie will release in November this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miles Teller Armie Hammer The Offer Armie Hammer sexual misconduct
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp