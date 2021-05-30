Grammy-winner B.J. Thomas passes away at 78

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning singer B.J. Thomas, the famous crooner behind hits like 'Hooked on a Feeling', has passed away at the age of 78 after battling with stage 4 lung cancer with which he had been diagnosed in March.

The singer's management team shared the news of his demise on his Twitter handle and informed that Thomas died on Saturday (local time) of complications from stage 4 lung cancer with which he had been diagnosed in March. He had been receiving treatment at a Texas hospital and was hopeful for a recovery.

TMZ reported that Thomas died at his home in Arlington.

The pop star is best known for singing the classic 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head' which was featured in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid', winning an Oscar for Best Original Song. It was also nominated for a Grammy award in 1970 in the category of Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

'Raindrops Keep Fallin' also made him win The Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2014.

The 5 times Grammy-winner sold over 70 million albums worldwide, with eight number one hits and numerous top ten singles on the country, pop and Christian charts.

Among his hits were the 1966 cover of Hank Williams' 'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry'-- which was released by Skepter Records and became Thomas's first million-selling single. He went on to have more success with songs like 'Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song', 'Rock and Roll Lullaby', 'I Just Can't Help Believing', 'Don't Worry Baby', 'Whatever Happened to Old-Fashioned Love', and more.

Thomas also authored two books including the autobiography 'Home Where I Belong', and starred in the movies 'Jory' and 'Jake's Corner'. (ANI)