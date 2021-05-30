Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny join Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All

By Express News Service

Actors Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny have joined the star-studded cast of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All. Headlined by Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Taylor Russell, the coming-ofage horror drama is now in production.

The casting reunites Stuhlbarg with Chalamet after Guadagnino’s Call My By Your Name, in which he played the father to Elio, Chalamet’s character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bones and All follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip in search of the father she’s never met, in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

The film also stars Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green. Based in a novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All has a screenplay written by Dave Kajganich, who previously worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash. The Apartment Pictures, Frenesy Film, Memo and 3 Marys are handling international sales of the film.