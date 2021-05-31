STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood star Emma Stone shuts down rumours about starring in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Stone played Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and its 2014 sequel.

Published: 31st May 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:50 PM

Emma Stone (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winner Emma Stone has denied that she is set to star in the upcoming film "Spider-Man: No Way Home", fronted by Tom Holland.

The Marvel Studio and Sony Pictures project will be Holland's third outing as the web slinger, and there has been speculation that the film might see actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their previous renditions of the titular superhero.

Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film "The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, was asked if she would feature in the Jon Watts directorial, which she denied.

"I have heard those rumours. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything, but I'm not. I don't know what you're supposed to respond as an alumnus," the "Cruella" star told MTV News.

Her comments come after Garfield also shut down claims of his own return to the film series, saying that fans should "chill" as he "ain't got a call".

On the big screen, Maguire had first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi's celebrated trilogy -- "Spider-Man" (2002), "Spider-Man 2" (2004) and "Spider-Man 3" (2007).

He was later followed by Garfield, who starred as the superhero in two movies -- "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012) and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014).

Holland later took over the part and made his first appearance with Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War", before going on to headline his stand-alone films.

It is rumoured that Alfred Molina will reprise his role of Doctor Octopus from Maguire's "Spider-Man" movies, as well as Jamie Foxx, who is said to be returning as Electro from Garfield's "Spider-Man" films.

Also starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, "No Way Home" is slated to be released in December.

