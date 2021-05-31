Howard University coming up with Chadwick Boseman-inspired masterclass

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 31st May 2021

Chadwick Boseman

Late actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Golden Globe-winning actor Chadwick Boseman pitched an entertainment masterclass idea to Howard University before his death, and now the university has been planning to roll it out in the student's curriculum.

TMZ has learnt that Chadwick wanted to get "Howard University students up to speed on the entertainment biz early and often, which is why he came up with a great idea for his alma mater."

Head Prez Wayne Frederick told TMZ that the university is going to be rolling out a masterclass template for the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts that "is actually inspired by the man himself who presented his concept to head honchos before he passed away last year."

Students enrolled in the fine arts college will be introduced to a new curriculum in the near future, which will help them get familiar with their specific fields of study.

TMZ reported that the students will be working with professionals, currently working in the industry, who can share real-life experiences with them.

Howard University has been always famous for inviting professionals for guest lectures. Fredrick told TMZ that the masterclass is going to be more structured weaving the guests into day-to-day learning and coursework on campus.

He further said that Chadwick "wanted to help spearhead the program" for which he "actually signed paperwork to get it started".

Frederick said that there is no question that the late actor's own experience at Howard is a big part of what made him pitch this in the first place including "the memorable tale of Denzel Washington once paying for Chadwick's tuition back in the day".

TAGS
Chadwick Boseman Howard University
