STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Alec Baldwin and family celebrate Halloween days after on-set 'Rust' shooting

Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin recently shared pictures of her family enjoying Halloween on Instagram.

Published: 01st November 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor and comedian Alec Baldwin

Hollywood actor and comedian Alec Baldwin (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Alec Baldwin and his family celebrated Halloween days after the recent on-set 'Rust' movie shooting in New Mexico in which the Hollywood star was involved.

Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin recently shared pictures of her family enjoying Halloween on Instagram. The photos come after the on-set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and injured director Joel Souza.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes...a little hodge-podge...but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us. We send you," she wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos.

In the photos, the family can be seen posing on the porch of their property smiling at the camera as Alec wears a Viking-style outfit together with a long stringy beard.

In another, Hilaria is seen matching with her two daughters in black witch-like outfits and spider web fascinators.

As per Fox News, the post comes a day after the Baldwins spoke to photographers in Vermont, when Alec said he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day. Alec maintained that he could not speak on the active investigation.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," the actor said.

"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added.

Alec admitted the fatal shooting on the set is a "one-in-a-trillion event."

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this," he said. "This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event."

The actor further said he is "extremely interested" in limiting the use of firearms onset following the fatal incident.

In the days after the shooting, Hilaria was spotted driving her husband around a posh ski town. At one point, she could even be seen hiding her head from photographers as the duo tried to keep a low profile amid the investigation into Alec's involvement in the accidental shooting incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alec Baldwin Rust set shooting Alec Baldwin shooting case
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp