Daisy Ridley to headline 'Mind Fall'

Ridley will play the role of a top mems trafficker named Ardis Vernado.

Published: 01st November 2021

Daisy Ridley in a scene from, 'Murder on the Orient Express.' (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Daisy Ridley will star in the upcoming science-fiction thriller titled Mind Fall. The film has a script penned by The Imitation Game writer Graham Moore and is set to be directed by French filmmaker Mathieu Kassovitz.

Mind Fall is set in a near-future London where people use illegal technology to remove memories from someone’s mind and implant them into another. These memories, termed as ‘mems’, become the raging drug on the black market as people pay top dollars to bind memories to themselves. However, it makes it indistinguishable between what events they themselves lived and what they implanted.

Ridley will play the role of a top mems trafficker named Ardis Vernado. She is also a struggling addict who gets high on their own supply. Mind Fall is produced by Jeff Robinov and John Graham of Studio 8. Ridley meanwhile, is also currently working on filmmaker Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter.
 

