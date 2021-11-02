Korean fantasy Spiritwalker to be remade in Hollywood

By Express News Service

The Korean action fantasy film Spiritwalker is set to be remade in Hollywood. It will be remade for the US audiences by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has earlier produced the hit film series GI Joe and Transformers.

Spiritwalker is about a man who cannot remember his own identity and wakes up in a different body every 12 hours. Each time forced to discover who he is, he launches a desperate search to find himself, finally coming across a woman who claims to recognise him.

Spiritwalker is written and directed by Yoon Jae-Keun. Yoon Kye-sang plays the lead role in the film, which won the Excellence in Action Award at this year’s New York Asian Film Festival. It is set to hit screens in South Korea on November 24.

