Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Riseborough to lead 'What Remains' movie

Also starring Skarsgard's son Gustaf Skarsgard, 'What Remains' marks the English-language directorial debut of Chinese filmmaker Huang Ran.

Published: 02nd November 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Dune" actor Stellan Skarsgard and British star Andrea Riseborough are set to star in the upcoming psychological drama "What Remains".

According to Variety, the film has a script from Megan Everett Skarsgard, the wife of Stellan Skarsgard. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

The project will be produced by Film Service Finland and Huang through his production company Fake Action Truth, with financing from iQIYI, a leading video streaming platform in China.

Stellan Skarsgard most recently starred as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic "Dune".

He is expected to reprise the part in the film's sequel.

Riseborough will next feature in filmmaker David O'Russell's upcoming movie, co-starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro.

