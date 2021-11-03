STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ed Sheeran cleared to perform on 'SNL' after completing COVID quarantine

Sheeran, who recently dropped his new album, was forced to cancel or postpone several appearances, interviews and performances in support of the album in order to quarantine.

Published: 03rd November 2021 11:58 AM

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran

(Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been cleared to perform as the musical guest for this weekend's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) after the singer had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

The singer took to his Instagram account to share the news. He wrote, "Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there."

As per Variety, Sheeran was announced as the musical guest for NBC's 'SNL' for the November 6 episode, set to be hosted by 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin. However, the English singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram on October 24 that he contracted COVID-19.

"I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote at the time.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone," he added.

Sheeran, who recently dropped his new album, was forced to cancel or postpone several appearances, interviews and performances in support of the album in order to quarantine.

That meant his SNL stint was up in the air. Page Six had reported that producers of the show were "scrambling" to find a replacement.

This will be Sheeran's third time performing as a musical guest of 'SNL' after singing alongside hosts Seth Rogen in 2014 and Alec Baldwin in 2017, reported Entertainment Weekly.

So far this season has seen Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis host with their respective musical guests Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile. 

