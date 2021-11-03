STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fred Hechinger to join Nicholas Cage in upcoming Western film Butcher’s Crossing

Actor Fred Hechinger will star opposite Nicholas Cage in the upcoming Western film Butcher’s Crossing.

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nicholas Cage (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Fred Hechinger will star opposite Nicholas Cage in the upcoming Western film Butcher’s Crossing. An adaptation of John Williams’ 1960 novel, the film is set to be directed by Gabe Polsky, who also wrote the film along with Liam Satre-Meloy.

Hechinger will play the role of Will Andrews. Will, a naive Harvard student, heads to the West in 1874 to fulfil his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. He also agrees to fund a dangerous expedition to Colorado, which is led by an experienced hunter  Miller (Cage), who is obsessed with a near-mythological buffalo herd he once glimpsed in the Rockies.

As time passes, Miller’s resolve to slaughter the buffalos in the enormous herd puts Will and the rest of the hunting party at risk of losing their sanity and their lives.

Butcher’s Crossing is produced by Polsky and Phiphen Pictures’ Molly Conners, alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films.

Hechinger broke out after his role as Quinn in HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. He was recently seen in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, Amazon’s The Underground Railroad series, Netflix’s The Woman in the Window, Tom Hanks-starrer Western News of the World, and more.
 

Comments

