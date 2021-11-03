STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery return for The Boondock Saints III

Duffy has written the script for the film with Flanery and with a lot of input from Reedus. 

Published: 03rd November 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery return for The Boondock Saints III

Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery return for The Boondock Saints III

By Express News Service

The Boondock Saints is returning for a new instalment. The director and writer of the first two films in the series, Troy Duffy, will reunite with actors Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery for Boondock Saints III, a film that Duffy has been trying to get made since as early as 2014. 

This will be a new instalment in the series that follows twin Irish brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, who become vigilantes to fight the criminal underworld of Boston.

Duffy has written the script for the film with Flanery and with a lot of input from Reedus.  The film will begin shooting next May, when the schedules of Flanery and Reedus have cleared up, with the stars currently working on The Boys and The Walking Dead, respectively.

Reportedly, Shaun Redick of Get Out, BlacKkKlansman fame and Yvette Yates Redick from Impossible Dream Entertainment will be producing the film with Good Will Hunting-fame Don Carmody and Duffy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Boondock Saints III Norman Reedus Sean Patrick Flanery
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp