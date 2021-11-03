Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery return for The Boondock Saints III

By Express News Service

The Boondock Saints is returning for a new instalment. The director and writer of the first two films in the series, Troy Duffy, will reunite with actors Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery for Boondock Saints III, a film that Duffy has been trying to get made since as early as 2014.

This will be a new instalment in the series that follows twin Irish brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, who become vigilantes to fight the criminal underworld of Boston.

Duffy has written the script for the film with Flanery and with a lot of input from Reedus. The film will begin shooting next May, when the schedules of Flanery and Reedus have cleared up, with the stars currently working on The Boys and The Walking Dead, respectively.

Reportedly, Shaun Redick of Get Out, BlacKkKlansman fame and Yvette Yates Redick from Impossible Dream Entertainment will be producing the film with Good Will Hunting-fame Don Carmody and Duffy.