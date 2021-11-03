STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taylor Swift to return as musical guest on 'SNL'

Swift's visit to the long-running NBC sketch series might be a part of her promotion for her re-recorded 'Red' album, which is coming out on November 12.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is set to return as the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL). It will be Swift's fifth time appearing on the show.

As per E! News, the singer will make her return as the musical guest on November 13. The 'Willow' singer will share the stage with 'Lovecraft Country' star Jonathan Majors, who is set to host for the first time.

Swift's visit to the long-running NBC sketch series might be a part of her promotion for her re-recorded 'Red' album, which is coming out on November 12.

Majors, who is making his hosting debut with the show's upcoming episode, will next be seen in the Netflix film 'The Harder They Fall'. He is known for his roles in films like 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' and the HBO series 'Lovecraft Country'.

He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series 'Loki'.

But, before Majors' hosting and Swift's performance, we have her close friend and fellow singer Ed Sheeran's November 6 appearance to look forward to, which is still on after the singer had quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of October.

Sheeran will take the stage when 'Succesion' star Kieran Culkin hosts the upcoming episode of 'SNL'. The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

