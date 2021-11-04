STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gal Gadot to play evil queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White'

Gadot will star opposite 'West Side Story' breakout Rachel Zegler in the project, with Marc Webb directing and Marc Platt producing.

Published: 04th November 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 10:28 AM

Gal Gadot

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot (File photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Gal Gadot will be seen playing the role of the evil queen in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Snow White'.

As per Deadline, Gadot will star opposite 'West Side Story' breakout Rachel Zegler in the project, with Marc Webb directing and Marc Platt producing.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, 'Snow White' follows an orphaned princess living with her evil queen stepmother who attempts to poison her. With the help of seven dwarfs, Snow White escapes the queen and eventually finds love, living happily ever after.

The upcoming project is expected to go on floors in 2022.

