Jonathan Majors, 'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu to host 'SNL'

The actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, whose new album "Red (Taylor's Version)" will drop on November 12.

Published: 04th November 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Simu Liu

Actor Simu Liu (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu will be making their debut as hosts on late-night stand-up show "Saturday Night Live".

Majors, known for starring in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco", "Lovecraft Country" and "Loki", will host the long-running NBC sketch series on November 13, reported Variety.

Liu, the star of Marvel blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", will emcee the November 20 episode of "SNL".

Global artist Saweetie will join Liu as the musical guest, marking her first time appearing on the show.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video.

The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

