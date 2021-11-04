STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Hanks says he rejected Jeff Bezos's offer to go to space

Hanks was asked on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' about the rumours that Bezos offered to fly him to space before William Shatner, to which he answered in affirmative, according to reports.

Published: 04th November 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Tom Hanks recently said in an interview that Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, offered to fly him to space before William Shatner, but joked that he would have to pay.

According to Fox News, Hanks appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where he was asked about rumours that Bezos offered to fly him to space before William Shatner. There, the Hollywood A-lister confirmed the rumour.

"And, you know, it costs, like 28 million bucks or something like that...and I'm doing good, Jimmy...I'm doing good" but he said he isn't going to fork over that amount. Shatner reportedly did not have to pay.

A news outlet reported last month that the company has not publicly stated a price for a ticket, so it is possible that Hanks was referring to the auction price for one of the seats.

Hanks, who famously played astronaut Jim Lovell in Ron Howard's 1995 'Apollo 13', proceeded to jokingly "simulate" what the 12-minute experience would be like, and let's just say Blue Origin would disagree.

Last month, Shatner and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles over the West Texas desert in the fully automated capsule, then safely parachuted back to Earth. The flight lasted just over 10 minutes. He called it the "most profound experience," explaining "I hope I never recover from this. I hope that I can maintain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it."

As per Fox News, another news outlet had reported that Shatner, along with Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, did not pay for their flight trip. The company described them as guests for the trip.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Hanks Blue Origin Jeff Bezos Blue Origin space flight Tom Hanks space flight
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp