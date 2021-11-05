STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regina King teams up with David E Kelley for Netflix limited series 'A Man in Full'

Published: 05th November 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Best Supporting Actress nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Regina King accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo | AFP)

Regina King (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-director Regina King has joined hands with David E Kelly to adapt Tom Wolfe's novel 'A Man in Full' as a Netflix limited series.

The project has received a straight-to-series order at Netflix, with the streamer ordering six one-hour episodes.

In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalise on his fall from grace.

According to Variety, Kelley will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on "A Man in Full".

King will direct the first three episodes in addition to serving as an executive producer under her Royal Ties production banner.

Matthew Tinker of David E Kelley Productions will also executive produce the show.

"All I can say is when David E Kelley calls, you just say yes.I know this partnership will produce something special," King said.

Kelly said "A Man in Full" series is a passion project for him.

"The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe's brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming. I could not be more excited," he added.

"A Man in Full" is Kelly's latest project with Netflix.

He is already working on the shows 'The Lincoln Lawyer' and 'Anatomy of a Scandal' for the streaming platform

