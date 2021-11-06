STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Angelina Jolie calls those angry by 'Eternals' same-sex relationship as 'ignorant'

"I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love," she said.

Published: 06th November 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Marvel's 'Eternals' was reported to not be shown in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

As reported by Deadline, the film, which contains the MCUs first same-sex kiss, was due to open in those markets on November 11, but censors sought further cuts beyond any scenes of same-sex intimacy. Disney opted not to make the edits, hence distribution certificates weren't issued.

As per reports, Angelina Jolie -- who plays the immortal Thena in the film -- called such concerns over the film's same-sex marriage between Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as "ignorant".

"I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love," she said.

"How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant," she added.

Meanwhile, in Kuwait and Qatar, the Chloe Zhao-directed super-gods movie was blocked.

The issue, as per reports, may not solely be the same-sex kiss, but rather that overall these markets have historically had a problem with the depiction of gods and prophets, something they consider blasphemous. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eternals same sex relationship
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp