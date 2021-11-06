STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dolly Parton to appear on 'Grace and Frankie' final season

The final season released its first four episodes of the 16-episode season earlier this year, with the rest set to launch on Netflix in 2022.

Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streaming platform Netflix has announced that veteran singer Dolly Parton will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming seventh and final season of popular series "Grace and Frankie".

The show features Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who find their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) reveal they were gay and left the women for each other.

According to Variety, Netflix has not revealed the details of Parton's role yet.

"Grace and Frankie" season seven also has actors June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher reprise their roles.

The final season released its first four episodes of the 16-episode season earlier this year, with the rest set to launch on Netflix in 2022.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J Morris are the showrunners and also executive produce alongside Fonda, Tomlin, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

The series is produced by Skydance Television.

