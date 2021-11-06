STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 15-month-old daughter's battle with COVID-19

Sheeran is now out of COVID isolation. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to share the particular update with his fans.

Published: 06th November 2021 10:37 AM

American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Ed Sheeran had a tough time when he along with his 15-month-old daughter recently contracted coronavirus.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the 30-year-old revealed that he and his daughter tested positive for COVID while his wife Cherry Seaborn was away, reported People.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter ... She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he said, adding that three days were "really bad."

Sheeran also shared that he was sceptical about announcing his diagnosis to the world.

"It's quite an odd thing getting (COVID-19) and then having to announce it to the world ... I'm still sort of being treated (like I have it). I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude," he added.

Sheeran is now out of COVID isolation. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to share the particular update with his fans.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there," he wrote.

